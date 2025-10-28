KZNA-FM 90.5 serving northwest Kansas is operating at just 10% power using a back up transmitter while work continues to install a new transmitter. It expected that this work will completed by midweek with KZNA back to its full 100,000 watts of power with a state of the art transmitter to serve the area for many years to come. KTOT- FM 89.5 serving the Oklahoma and northeast Texas panhandles is currently off air. Repairs are underway. While we're off-air, you can listen via the digital stream directly above or on the HPPR mobile app. For questions please contact station staff at (800) 678-7444 or by emailing hppr@hppr.org
In Photos: Hurricane Melissa makes landfall in Jamaica
Hurricane Melissa has made landfall in Jamaica with winds of 185 miles per hour.
The massive category 5 storm continued to strengthen up until the moment it made landfall near the town of New Hope.
And this is a monster of a storm that meteorologists say will be in the history books. Only six other Atlantic storms have done that since record-keeping began.
The western side of Jamaica is being pummeled by wind; the coast line is being flooded by a storm surge that could reach 13 feet. The National Hurricane Center says Jamaica should expect catastrophic damage.
