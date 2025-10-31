© 2025
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
KZNA-FM 90.5 serving northwest Kansas is operating at just 10% power using a back up transmitter while work continues to install a new transmitter. It is hoped that this work will completed on Thursday with KZNA back to its full 100,000 watts of power with a state of the art transmitter to serve the area for many years to come.
If you can't receive KZNA at its reduced power, you can listen via the digital stream directly above or on the HPPR mobile app. For questions please contact station staff at (800) 678-7444 or by emailing hppr@hppr.org

Main Character of the Week: Mr. Fantasy

By Mia Venkat,
Juana Summers
Published October 31, 2025 at 3:04 PM CDT

NPR's Mia Venkat explains to All Things Considered host Scott Detrow who the internet has been obsessed with this week.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Mia Venkat
Juana Summers
Juana Summers is a political correspondent for NPR covering race, justice and politics. She has covered politics since 2010 for publications including Politico, CNN and The Associated Press. She got her start in public radio at KBIA in Columbia, Mo., and also previously covered Congress for NPR.
