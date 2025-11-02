Are movie theaters worth it anymore?

KZNA-FM 90.5 serving northwest Kansas is operating at just 10% power using a back up transmitter while work continues to install a new transmitter. It is hoped that this work will completed within the next few days with KZNA back to its full 100,000 watts of power with a state of the art transmitter to serve the area for many years to come.

If you can't receive KZNA at its reduced power, you can listen via the digital stream directly above or on the HPPR mobile app. For questions please contact station staff at (800) 678-7444 or by emailing hppr@hppr.org