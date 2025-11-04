105.7 FM KJJP serving the Amarillo and Texas Panhandle will be off air Tuesday, November 4 from noon until approximately 4p for scheduled tower maintenance. Please stream the service by using the digital player found above this alert, or on the HPPR mobile app.
Supreme Court to hear arguments about tariff legality
Danielle Kurtzleben is a political correspondent assigned to NPR's Washington Desk. She appears on NPR shows, writes for the web, and is a regular on The NPR Politics Podcast. She is covering the 2020 presidential election, with particular focuses on on economic policy and gender politics.