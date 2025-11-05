105.7 FM KJJP serving the Amarillo and Texas Panhandle will be off air Tuesday, November 4 from noon until approximately 4p for scheduled tower maintenance. Please stream the service by using the digital player found above this alert, or on the HPPR mobile app.
Medicare patients who rely on telehealth left in limbo because of government shutdown
Yuki Noguchi is a correspondent on the Science Desk based out of NPR's headquarters in Washington, D.C. She started covering consumer health in the midst of the pandemic, reporting on everything from vaccination and racial inequities in access to health, to cancer care, obesity and mental health.