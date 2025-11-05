© 2025
105.7 FM KJJP serving the Amarillo and Texas Panhandle will be off air Tuesday, November 4 from noon until approximately 4p for scheduled tower maintenance. Please stream the service by using the digital player found above this alert, or on the HPPR mobile app.

Michelin chef in Brittany champions sustainable seafood

By Eleanor Beardsley
Published November 5, 2025 at 3:27 PM CST

A Michelin-star chef in Brittany is showing to way to help save global fish stocks one diner at a time.

