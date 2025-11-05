© 2025
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
105.7 FM KJJP serving the Amarillo and Texas Panhandle will be off air Tuesday, November 4 from noon until approximately 4p for scheduled tower maintenance. Please stream the service by using the digital player found above this alert, or on the HPPR mobile app.

The author of 'We Were Liars' on her passionate readers' 'big reactions' to her work

By Juana Summers,
Matt OzugMegan LimAva Berger
Published November 5, 2025 at 3:43 PM CST

We speak to E. Lockhart, author of the best-selling novel We Were Liars, about her new book, We Fell Apart.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Juana Summers
Juana Summers is a political correspondent for NPR covering race, justice and politics. She has covered politics since 2010 for publications including Politico, CNN and The Associated Press. She got her start in public radio at KBIA in Columbia, Mo., and also previously covered Congress for NPR.
See stories by Juana Summers
Matt Ozug
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
See stories by Matt Ozug
Megan Lim
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
Ava Berger