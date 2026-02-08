© 2026
The seismometers at the end of the earth have names

NPR | By Kai McNamee,
Emily KwongAhmad Damen
Published February 8, 2026 at 3:58 PM CST

Scientists have placed two seismometers 8000 feet below the ice cap at the South Pole to measure earthquakes and support tsunami alerts.

Kai McNamee
Emily Kwong
Ahmad Damen
