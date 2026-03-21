Darian Woods is a reporter and producer for The Indicator from Planet Money. He blends economics, journalism, and an ear for audio to tell stories that explain the global economy. He's reported on the time the world got together and solved a climate crisis, vaccine intellectual property explained through cake baking, and how Kit Kat bars reveal hidden economic forces.
As tensions between Washington and Havana mount, what is life like for Cubans living through a weekslong oil blockade? NPR's Adrian Ma speaks to CNN's Havana Bureau Chief Patrick Oppmann about life on the island.