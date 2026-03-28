Romanian film director, Radu Jude, discusses his latest movie, 'Kontinental '25'

Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. He has reported from all fifty states, five continents, and ten wars, from El Salvador to Sarajevo to Afghanistan and Iraq. His books have chronicled character and characters, in war and peace, sports and art, tragedy and comedy.
The federal debt continues to grow, topping $39 trillion this month. Like a shopper who buys more than he earns every week, the nation's credit card bill is compounding. Just paying the interest now costs more than every other government program except Social Security.