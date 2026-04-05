Pope Leo appeals for peace in Easter address

Rob Schmitz is NPR's international correspondent based in Berlin, where he covers the human stories of a vast region reckoning with its past while it tries to guide the world toward a brighter future. From his base in the heart of Europe, Schmitz has covered Germany's levelheaded management of the COVID-19 pandemic, the rise of right-wing nationalist politics in Poland and creeping Chinese government influence inside the Czech Republic.
Congress passed the Take It Down Act in 2024, protecting victims of deepfake revenge pornography. Now, Germany is considering punishing the creators of deepfake porn, not just the distributors, for up to 2 years. NPR's Rob Schmitz speaks with Harvard Law Professor Rebecca Tushnet.