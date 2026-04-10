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Country artist Ella Langley is breaking records with her album 'Dandelion'

NPR | By Mia Venkat,
Elle MannionAilsa ChangTinbete Ermyas
Published April 10, 2026 at 4:48 PM CDT

With her authentic country sound and relatable lyrics, new star Ella Langley is breaking records with her new album, Dandelion.

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All Things Considered
Mia Venkat
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
Elle Mannion
Ailsa Chang
Ailsa Chang is an award-winning journalist who hosts All Things Considered along with Ari Shapiro, Audie Cornish, and Mary Louise Kelly. She landed in public radio after practicing law for a few years.
See stories by Ailsa Chang
Tinbete Ermyas
[Copyright 2024 NPR]