From threats to civilization to a ceasefire: The week in Washington

Domenico Montanaro is NPR's senior political editor/correspondent. Based in Washington, D.C., his work appears on air and online delivering analysis of the political climate in Washington and campaigns. He also helps edit political coverage.
Elena Moore is a production assistant for the NPR Politics Podcast. She also fills in as a reporter for the NewsDesk. Moore previously worked as a production assistant for Morning Edition. During the 2020 presidential campaign, she worked for the Washington Desk as an editorial assistant, doing both research and reporting. Before coming to NPR, Moore worked at NBC News. She is a graduate of The George Washington University in Washington, D.C., and is originally and proudly from Brooklyn, N.Y.
The spectacle of a mammoth, balloon-tired pickup truck hurtling through the air in front of thousands of screaming fans has turned into a multi-million-dollar business. Monster Trucks are bigger than ever, spawning several competing national touring companies and expanding overseas. What the hell's going on here? John Burnett will attend Monster Truck Wars--"America's Wildest Monster Truck Show"--in Henderson, Texas, on March 14, talk to some superfans and profile a driver.