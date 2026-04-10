Vance heads to Pakistan to negotiate the end of the war in Iran

Danielle Kurtzleben is a political correspondent assigned to NPR's Washington Desk. She appears on NPR shows, writes for the web, and is a regular on The NPR Politics Podcast. She is covering the 2020 presidential election, with particular focuses on on economic policy and gender politics.
The spectacle of a mammoth, balloon-tired pickup truck hurtling through the air in front of thousands of screaming fans has turned into a multi-million-dollar business. Monster Trucks are bigger than ever, spawning several competing national touring companies and expanding overseas. What the hell's going on here? John Burnett will attend Monster Truck Wars--"America's Wildest Monster Truck Show"--in Henderson, Texas, on March 14, talk to some superfans and profile a driver.