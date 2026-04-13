Congress returns to Washington with lengthy to-do list

Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
Red light therapy has become the latest ray of hope in the wellness industry. On social media, influencers claim it can deliver everything from younger-looking skin to more hair growth, better sleep and even boost longevity. NPR health correspondent Maria Godoy shines a light on the science behind this much-hyped health trend.