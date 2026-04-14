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High Plains History

High Plains History: Black Sunday - April 14, 1935

By Lynn Boitano
Published April 14, 2026 at 6:00 AM CDT

Black Sunday refers to a catastrophic dust storm that struck on April 14, 1935, during the Dust Bowl era in the United States. This event is recognized as one of the most severe dust storms in American history.

The storm primarily impacted the Great Plains, with the most severe conditions in the Oklahoma and Texas panhandles. It contributed to the displacement of many families, exacerbating the hardships of the Great Depression, and created hazardous conditions, leading to health issues and fatalities among those caught in the storm.

Black Sunday in Liberal, Kansas
Black Sunday in Liberal, Kansas

The immediate effects of Black Sunday on agriculture in the Great Plains included massive displacement of topsoil, with an estimated 300,000 tons blown away, leading to severe agricultural damage and contributing to the broader Dust Bowl crisis. Many farmers faced crop failures and health issues, such as "dust pneumonia," due to the overwhelming dust and loss of arable land.

Black Sunday in Dodge City, Kansas. The etching on the negative reads, “Sunday, April 14, 1935 - Dust Clouds Rolling Over the Prairies. Stovall Studio, Dodge City, Kansas."
Black Sunday in Dodge City, Kansas. The etching on the negative reads, “Sunday, April 14, 1935 - Dust Clouds Rolling Over the Prairies. Stovall Studio, Dodge City, Kansas."

Black Sunday highlighted the severe consequences of poor soil management and dust storms, leading to the passage of the Soil Conservation Act in 1935. This act established the Soil Conservation Service to promote better agricultural practices and reduce soil erosion across the United States.

Over two million people left the affected areas, particularly from Oklahoma to California, seeking better opportunities. Additionally, the economic devastation and displacement led to increased poverty and competition for jobs, which created social tensions in the regions where migrants settled.

The ripple effects of Black Sunday lasted decades, and still shape life on the High Plains event today.

High Plains History is a production of High Plains Public Radio. Special thanks to Lynn Boitano for additional production assistance.

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Lynn Boitano
A native of California, Lynn Boitano has lived on the High Plains since 1988. She first came to High Plains Public Radio to work as News &amp; Public Affairs Director. During her tenure at the station, she also served as Program Director and host of High Plains Morning.
See stories by Lynn Boitano