Morning news brief

Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
As Sudan's enters its fourth year of war, parts of the capital show fragile signs of life — but across the country, the conflict between the army and a rival paramilitary continues to drive mass displacement, hunger and allegations of atrocities.