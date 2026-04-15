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Morning news brief

NPR | By A Martínez,
Michel Martin
Published April 15, 2026 at 3:46 AM CDT

Inside the peace talks happening across the Middle East, Iran war drives Europe toward fuel crisis, Eric Swalwell facing new sexual assault allegations.

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Morning Edition
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.
Michel Martin
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
See stories by Michel Martin