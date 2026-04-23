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After being held up for months, Ukraine set to get $100B loan from EU

NPR | By Teri Schultz,
Michel Martin
Published April 23, 2026 at 3:44 AM CDT

Taking advantage of the electoral defeat of Hungary's Viktor Orban, European Union countries have moved to approve a $100 billion loan to Ukraine.

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Teri Schultz
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Michel Martin
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
See stories by Michel Martin