© 2026
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Peace talks between US and Iran at a standstill as Trump extends ceasefire

NPR | By Jane Arraf,
Michel Martin
Published April 23, 2026 at 5:49 AM CDT

President Trump has extended the ceasefire, but Iran says it's not enough if the naval blockade is still in place.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Tags
Morning Edition
Jane Arraf
Jane Arraf covers Egypt, Iraq, and other parts of the Middle East for NPR News.
See stories by Jane Arraf
Michel Martin
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
See stories by Michel Martin