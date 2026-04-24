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Thousands of seafarers stranded by ongoing US blockade on Strait of Hormuz

NPR | By Jackie Northam,
Michel Martin
Published April 24, 2026 at 5:46 AM CDT

As the U.S. blockade on Iranian ports drags on, thousands of seafarers are stranded on ships and economic shockwaves ripple around the world.

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Jackie Northam
Jackie Northam is NPR's International Affairs Correspondent. She is a veteran journalist who has spent three decades reporting on conflict, geopolitics, and life across the globe - from the mountains of Afghanistan and the desert sands of Saudi Arabia, to the gritty prison camp at Guantanamo Bay and the pristine beauty of the Arctic.
See stories by Jackie Northam
Michel Martin
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
See stories by Michel Martin