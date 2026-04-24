Trump's week of battles and losses

Domenico Montanaro is NPR's senior political editor/correspondent. Based in Washington, D.C., his work appears on air and online delivering analysis of the political climate in Washington and campaigns. He also helps edit political coverage.
The war in the Middle East is affecting countries all over the world - for instance, Egypt is turning off street lamps and closing business early. In Thailand, some schools have gone remote to save transportation fuel--and more. Fatma Tanis, correspondent. Marc Silver, editor. Radio (ATC Friday) and digital (TBD).