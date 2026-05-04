Rescuers help Timmy, a stranded whale, return home

Rob Schmitz is NPR's international correspondent based in Berlin, where he covers the human stories of a vast region reckoning with its past while it tries to guide the world toward a brighter future. From his base in the heart of Europe, Schmitz has covered Germany's levelheaded management of the COVID-19 pandemic, the rise of right-wing nationalist politics in Poland and creeping Chinese government influence inside the Czech Republic.
With wildfires already burning, experts warn this could be a severe fire season. A new analysis shows that preparing for wildfires has fallen off under the Trump administration. In 2025, the Forest Service did far less to reduce the flammable vegetation that can fuel extreme wildfires.