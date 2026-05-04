Trump says he's reviewing offer from Iran but keeps military action on the table

Mara Liasson is a national political correspondent for NPR. Her reports can be heard regularly on NPR's award-winning newsmagazine programs Morning Edition and All Things Considered. Liasson provides extensive coverage of politics and policy from Washington, DC — focusing on the White House and Congress — and also reports on political trends beyond the Beltway.
With wildfires already burning, experts warn this could be a severe fire season. A new analysis shows that preparing for wildfires has fallen off under the Trump administration. In 2025, the Forest Service did far less to reduce the flammable vegetation that can fuel extreme wildfires.