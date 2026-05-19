Six states hold primaries on Tuesday, testing Trump's influence

Domenico Montanaro is NPR's senior political editor/correspondent. Based in Washington, D.C., his work appears on air and online delivering analysis of the political climate in Washington and campaigns. He also helps edit political coverage.
At least three people are dead after two teenagers attacked a mosque in San Diego — Police say the perpetrators then took their own lives. Six states hold primaries on Tuesday, with key races continuing to serve as a test of President Trump's influence on the Republican Party and voters. President Trump drops IRS lawsuit, paving the way for a settlement.