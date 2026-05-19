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Six states hold primaries on Tuesday, testing Trump's influence

NPR | By Domenico Montanaro,
A Martínez
Published May 19, 2026 at 3:00 AM CDT

Six states hold primaries on Tuesday, with key races continuing to serve as a test of President Trump's influence on the Republican Party and voters.

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Domenico Montanaro
Domenico Montanaro is NPR's senior political editor/correspondent. Based in Washington, D.C., his work appears on air and online delivering analysis of the political climate in Washington and campaigns. He also helps edit political coverage.
See stories by Domenico Montanaro
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.