Forecasters predict fewer storms than average this hurricane season

Rebecca Hersher (she/her) is a reporter on NPR's Science Desk, where she reports on outbreaks, natural disasters, and environmental and health research. Since coming to NPR in 2011, she has covered the Ebola outbreak in West Africa, embedded with the Afghan army after the American combat mission ended, and reported on floods and hurricanes in the U.S. She's also reported on research about puppies. Before her work on the Science Desk, she was a producer for NPR's Weekend All Things Considered in Los Angeles.
SpaceX scrubbed the twelfth launch of its newly redesigned Starship moments before liftoff Thursday. The company will try again Friday and it comes at a critical time for SpaceX, which is seeking to go public.