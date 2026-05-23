New green card policy requires more people to wait abroad while applying

Martin Kaste is a correspondent on NPR's National Desk. He covers law enforcement and privacy. He has been focused on police and use of force since before the 2014 protests in Ferguson, and that coverage led to the creation of NPR's Criminal Justice Collaborative.
American University professor William LeoGrande explains how the Supreme Court's decision to allow lawsuits seeking compensation for assets seized in the Cuban revolution to move forward fits in context of current political crisis on the island.
Maximo Torero, Chief Economist at The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, warns that the war in Iran is choking the global supply of fertilizer and a food crisis could follow within a year.