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New green card policy requires more people to wait abroad while applying

NPR | By Martin Kaste,
Adrian Florido
Published May 23, 2026 at 4:14 PM CDT

The Trump administration wants more people who are seeking a green card to leave the U.S. and apply from their home countries.

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All Things Considered
Martin Kaste
Martin Kaste is a correspondent on NPR's National Desk. He covers law enforcement and privacy. He has been focused on police and use of force since before the 2014 protests in Ferguson, and that coverage led to the creation of NPR's Criminal Justice Collaborative.
See stories by Martin Kaste
Adrian Florido
Adrian Florido is a national correspondent for NPR covering race and identity in America.