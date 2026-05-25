Venezuela prisoner releases fall short, fueling doubts over reform

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

American aircraft once again appeared over the skies of Caracas, four months after U.S. troops captured then-President Nicolás Maduro. The planes were part of a readiness drill by U.S. forces this weekend. It was the latest in a series of symbolic moves by the Trump administration underscoring its focus on stability as a top political priority. NPR's South America correspondent Carrie Kahn joins us this morning from the Venezuelan capital. Good morning, Carrie.

CARRIE KAHN, BYLINE: Good morning.

FADEL: So this is your first visit back since the 2024 elections, which the U.S. government and most worldwide election monitors said was stolen and since the U.S. attacked and captured Maduro and his wife. What are your first impressions?

KAHN: Well, it was interesting to arrive just as that U.S. military readiness drill took place. A crowd outside the embassy grounds watched on as two of these huge Osprey aircraft landed in the parking lot. Support for U.S. intervention here is still strong. A small group did protest against the U.S. military drill, and I saw one sign over a busy highway overpass in English reading, Yankees go home. There are a few new signs with pictures of Maduro and the former first lady with big letters reading, we want them brought back. But a lot of those old images praising Maduro, they're just gone. It's sort of this surreal, real-life split screen here, the new reality without Maduro, and then there's the strong U.S. presence. While, at the same time, you know, most of the old regime, and, of course, the severe economic hardship, are still firmly in place.

FADEL: It's so interesting to hear your impressions from then and now. What are Venezuelans saying to you?

KAHN: Of course, that depends on who you talk to. I met one woman on the plane in who was coming back home after eight years in exile. She was with her daughter and her dog Toto (ph). She's very hopeful, but she works remotely and earns in foreign currency. And I've also spent time with families of relatives still held in Venezuelan prisons. They are angry and they're out protesting. Last week, both interim government leaders here and President Trump said hundreds of political prisoners were to be released. That didn't happen. According to Gonzalo Himiob of Foro Penal - that's an advocacy group - only about 40 were freed.

GONZALO HIMIOB: Every time a promise is made that is not kept, this faith diminishes. Confidence that these changes are taking place diminishes a lot.

KAHN: No word from the Venezuelan government why that massive release didn't happen.

FADEL: And what about the economy? I mean, is the Trump administration's intervention in Venezuela delivering the stability it promised?

KAHN: The economy is tough. Inflation is still skyrocket high - over 600%. Electricity blackouts are common. There's water shortages and long gas lines. I chatted with 40-year-old Junior Monterola (ph). He was waiting for gas in a long line. He was using his last $2 to buy just four liters so he could go back out and work. He's a motor taxi driver. Like many Venezuelans, though, he's still thankful for Trump's intervention.

JUNIOR MONTEROLA: (Non-English language spoken).

KAHN: "There was no future before," he said. "Now, at least, we have some hope. And a lot of people like him," he said. There is a lot less fear to speak out.

FADEL: And what are political opponents to the interim government saying?

KAHN: There was a group of them, including Nobel Prize winner María Corina Machado, meeting in Panama over the weekend. They want faster political change, especially elections. Machado announced she would run for president in those elections, which opponents said need to happen soon.

FADEL: That's NPR's Carrie Kahn joining us from Venezuela. Thank you, Carrie.

KAHN: You're welcome.

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