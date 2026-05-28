Poets on the Plains: On 'If They Put Us in Gay Jail' by Noni Williams

On If They Put Us in Gay Jail by Noni Williams

By Jewell Rodgers

My name is Jewell Rodgers and today I bring you the poems of Noni Williams. Noni is one of my favorite people. I met her in Omaha, Nebraska.

Noni Williams is a senior cloud data engineer, a teaching artist, an independent data consultant, a storyteller, a mathematician, a philosopher, and of course - a performance poet - born and raised in North Omaha, Nebraska. As a queer, Black person in the Midwest, she has created an intentional space for self expression in her approach to mathematics, in her poetry, through fashion, and collaborations with artists in her community. Noni is an incredible multi-disciplinary, with the ability to impact many people teaching and lifting them up through many, many avenues.

This is her poem.

If They Put Us In Gay Jail

If they put us in gay jail

I wonder if they’ll give you a gay little sweatsuit you can crop

You’ll cut the sleeves to show off your arms

All of your push and pull ups tallied into lanky muscle fibers

Counting the days since top surgery and noodle arms

If they put us in gay jail

I’ll miss you flexing in the big mirror

I’ll miss you dancing like an 80s video vixen and your headphone sound turned up so high, I can sing along a room away

I’ll miss taking too long to make dinner with you by candlelight because we got caught up in each other’s eyes

And reading overdue library books on the riverfront, holding hands and prosecco poured into plastic cups

If they put us in gay jail

I wonder if they’ll split us up

They won’t have an agender, gender queer, non binary section

No familiar folds for identities they deem origamied out of banned words

So maybe they’d keep us together

And maybe they’d call us girl and she and her

But I would know your name however you were called

It would always sound like how the light sounds on nights when the moon is full

Sharp rays rounded

Filed down by craters light years through space

Persistent in the purest way

If they put us in gay jail

I wonder if they’ll let me write you poems

Or if I’ll have to recite them until they’re memorized

Pass them to cell mates, whispered over blacktops or sod yard (you think they’ll let us touch grass still?)

Hoping the songs make their way to your ears

That you’ll know I’m the librettist to our opera of rebellion when you hear my words on their lips

I know you would find me like how young sunflowers and their heliotropic heads find the sun

If they put us in gay jail

I wonder if our neighbors will look away like they do when ICE comes to town and some packing plants send workers home early to beat the raid and libraries in the South of our segregated town close to keep the mercenaries out

Like they do when an investigation and a search warrant means the Douglas Country Sherriff Office can kill a young man on his graduation day and the news won’t call it murder

Like they do when they hear another update about Adriana Smith who has lost her name

Who has become “brain dead woman”

Who has been Frankensteined into experiment and illogical incubator

Like they do when they hear about what happened to Nex Benedict and Jax Gratton and Sam Nordquist and

I tell you I lift heavy for sports

To maintain my body as I age

I tell myself I need to be able to carry your body if I need to

When I run, I imagine all of the ways I may have to get home to you

And how I would not rest until I can hug you so tight

We could shuffle our ribs together like playing cards

If they put us in gay jail

I hope to know we did all that we could to fight

Used with Permission

Oh, I love this poem. What I love about this poem is how it holds so many tones at once—playful, tender and deeply urgent. It starts almost lighthearted, imagining “gay jail” like it could be a joke between lovers, with cropped sweatsuits and noodle arms. But quickly, it becomes clear this isn’t just a game. It’s about longing, separation, and the fear of what institutions can take away from people. What people can take away from people.

I love how personal it is—missing someone’s dancing, their flexing, taking too long to make dinner together. These are the small, ordinary intimacies that make up a life. The poem makes them feel defiant at some point. And then, the imagery swells—your name becoming “how the light sounds on nights when the moon is full”— a beautiful combination.

What makes it so sharp is how it braids the personal with the political. Suddenly, “gay jail” isn’t just fantasy, it’s connected to the lives of everyday people enduring right now.

It asks us to see how silence and looking away are also part of the punishment – the jail.

The poem builds into a vow: training the body, carrying the weight, running as rehearsal for love and protection. Absolutely beautiful and romantic, that image—hugging so tight you could shuffle ribs like cards—a perfect combination of survival and closeness at once.

By the end, what stays is both fear and defiance: “I hope to know we did all that we could to fight.” The poem is love as resistance, love as preparation, love as proof. It shows us that tenderness can also be rebellion.

I’m Jewell Rodgers, State Poet of Nebraska.

POETS ON THE PLAINS HOST

Jewel Rodgers

Jewel Rodgers is the 2025–2029 Nebraska State Poet, a 2025 Academy of American Poets Fellowship recipient, and a 2025 AIRIES Fellow. A three-time Omaha Entertainment and Arts Award nominee for Best Performance Poet and a three-time TEDx speaker, she is a nationally touring interdisciplinary performer and spatial practitioner. Jewel merges art, storytelling, and placemaking to inspire and connect audiences across the U.S. and beyond. https://www.jewelrodgers.com/ (Bloom)

FEATURED POET

Noni Williams

NONI WILLIAMS is a senior cloud data engineer, a teaching artist, an independent data consultant, a storyteller, a mathematician, a philosopher, and of course - a poet - born and raised in North Omaha, Nebraska. As a queer, Black person in the Midwest, she has created an intentional space for self-expression in her approach to mathematics, in her poetry, through fashion, and collaborations with artists in her community. Noni is an incredible multi-disciplinary, with the ability to impact many people teaching and lifting them up through many avenues. https://recorder-armadillo-4aam.squarespace.com/about