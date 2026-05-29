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President Trump's push to be on the $250 bill

NPR | By Kathryn Fink,
Viet LeSacha Pfeiffer
Published May 29, 2026 at 3:15 PM CDT

NPR's Sacha Pfeiffer talks with financial historian Brendan Greeley about President Trump's push to be featured on a new $250 bill.

Copyright 2026 NPR
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All Things Considered
Kathryn Fink
Kathryn Fink is a producer with NPR's All Things Considered.
Viet Le
Viet Le (he/him) is a senior producer at The Indicator from Planet Money, NPR's daily economics podcast. Before that, he edited and helped launch NPR's daily science podcast, Short Wave. His career at NPR started at All Things Considered in 2008, first as a booker and then producer. He also spent a couple of years helping to get NPR One off the ground, and worked as an editor on Weekend Edition. But no matter what his professional accomplishments at the network, he will perhaps be most remembered in the newsroom for convincing a Virginia farmer to put lipstick on one of his pigs for an ATC segment.
Sacha Pfeiffer
Sacha Pfeiffer is a correspondent for NPR's Investigations team and an occasional guest host for some of NPR's national shows.
See stories by Sacha Pfeiffer