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Morning news brief

NPR | By Steve Inskeep,
Michel Martin
Published June 5, 2026 at 3:44 AM CDT

Senate passes $70 billion immigration enforcement bill, Trump's agenda tests the limits of some lawmakers' support, John Bolton pleads guilty to mishandling classified information.

Copyright 2026 NPR
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Morning Edition
Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
See stories by Steve Inskeep
Michel Martin
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
See stories by Michel Martin