Morning news brief

KGUY 91.3 FM in the Oklahoma Panhandle is experiencing technical difficulties and service is temporarily diminished. While repairs are underway, you can always stream HPPR in the player above or on the HPPR APP.
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.