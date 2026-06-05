Senate passes $70B immigration enforcement bill

KGUY 91.3 FM in the Oklahoma Panhandle is experiencing technical difficulties and service is temporarily diminished. While repairs are underway, you can always stream HPPR in the player above or on the HPPR APP.
Barbara Sprunt is a producer on NPR's Washington desk, where she reports and produces breaking news and feature political content. She formerly produced the NPR Politics Podcast and got her start in radio at as an intern on NPR's Weekend All Things Considered and Tell Me More with Michel Martin. She is an alumnus of the Paul Miller Reporting Fellowship at the National Press Foundation. She is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., and a Pennsylvania native.