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Senate passes $70B immigration enforcement bill

NPR | By Barbara Sprunt,
Steve Inskeep
Published June 5, 2026 at 5:52 AM CDT

The Senate passed legislation early Friday morning to fund President Trump's immigration enforcement agencies through the end of his term.

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Barbara Sprunt
Barbara Sprunt is a producer on NPR's Washington desk, where she reports and produces breaking news and feature political content. She formerly produced the NPR Politics Podcast and got her start in radio at as an intern on NPR's Weekend All Things Considered and Tell Me More with Michel Martin. She is an alumnus of the Paul Miller Reporting Fellowship at the National Press Foundation. She is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., and a Pennsylvania native.
See stories by Barbara Sprunt
Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
See stories by Steve Inskeep