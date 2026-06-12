Bebe Rexha's 'Dirty Blonde'

Juana Summers is a political correspondent for NPR covering race, justice and politics. She has covered politics since 2010 for publications including Politico, CNN and The Associated Press. She got her start in public radio at KBIA in Columbia, Mo., and also previously covered Congress for NPR.
For the U.S. men's national soccer team, this day has been circled on the calendar for almost a decade: The most talented generation in team history is in its prime for a FIFA World Cup on home soil. Can they pull off the unthinkable?