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Morning news brief

NPR | By Michel Martin,
A Martínez
Published June 24, 2026 at 3:40 AM CDT

Trump to meet with Senate Republicans Wednesday, Congress passes largest housing affordability bill in decades, Democrats face questions about the party's future after New York primary results.

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Michel Martin
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
See stories by Michel Martin
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.