The barber for team Egypt hopes his haircuts are bringing World Cup luck

Freddy Monares is a reporter and Morning Edition host at Montana Public Radio. He previously worked for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle, covered the 2017 Legislature for UM Legislative News Service and interned with the station as a student. He graduated from the University of Montana School of Journalism in 2017.
The Second Continental Congress produced the Declaration of Independence 250 years ago. Its legacy can also be seen in the Congress we know today. But is the legislative branch living up to the aspirations of that era?