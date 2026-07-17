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Madonna's new album hits No. 1 on the Billboard charts

NPR | By Stephen Thompson
Published July 17, 2026 at 3:19 PM CDT

NPR Music's Stephen Thompson reports on Madonna, Springsteen and Journey's return to the charts.

Copyright 2026 NPR
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Stephen Thompson
Stephen Thompson is a writer, editor and reviewer for NPR Music, where he speaks into any microphone that will have him and appears as a frequent panelist on All Songs Considered. Since 2010, Thompson has been a fixture on the NPR roundtable podcast Pop Culture Happy Hour, which he created and developed with NPR correspondent Linda Holmes. In 2008, he and Bob Boilen created the NPR Music video series Tiny Desk Concerts, in which musicians perform at Boilen's desk. (To be more specific, Thompson had the idea, which took seconds, while Boilen created the series, which took years. Thompson will insist upon equal billing until the day he dies.)
See stories by Stephen Thompson