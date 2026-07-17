Kansas City home teams Argentina and England will play for World Cup glory. Here's how to watch
England will face France on Saturday for the third-place trophy, while Argentina takes on Spain in the World Cup final on Sunday. Although Kansas City's FIFA Fan Festival has closed, the metro has plenty of other watch parties for fans to join.
The 2026 World Cup will draw to a close this weekend, but not before two of Kansas City's home teams take the field one last time.
Reigning champion Argentina, who stayed at the Berkley Riverfront and played two matches at Arrowhead Stadium, will face Spain for the trophy at 2 p.m. Sunday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
Argentina forward Lionel Messi marked his first World Cup appearance in Kansas City on June 16 with a hat trick, before going on to lead the Golden Boot race with eight goals and four assists so far.
England, who was based in Prairie Village, will play France for third place at 4 p.m. Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. The team was scheduled to fly out of Kansas City International Airport on Friday afternoon.
Both matches can be viewed on Fox, Telemundo and Peacock.
The FIFA Fan Festival on the grounds of the National WWI Museum and Memorial has already closed. But there are a number of other watch parties around the Kansas City metro where you can join fellow soccer fans:
- Sporting KC will finish its Soccer Capital Summer with watch parties for both matches at Sporting Park, 1 Sporting Way in Kansas City, Kansas. There also will be live music from Third Eye Blind at 6:30 p.m. Saturday and Coco & Breezy at noon Sunday. Admission is free with advance registration; parking is $10 in advance.
- The Power & Light District will host its KC Live! event for both matches. Admission is free; no tickets are required. Beginning at 5 p.m., attendees must be 21 or older to enter. The third-place match on Saturday will only be shown in participating bars and restaurants, while the Sunday match also will be streamed on the KC Live! screen.
- The KC Current will hold watch parties for both matches at their stadium, 1460 E. Front St. in Kansas City. Admission is free.
- The Grandview Amphitheater, 13501 Byars Road in Grandview, will host a free watch party from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday for the final; doors open at 1:30 p.m. Food, drinks, yard games, merchandise and more will be available. Attendees should bring chairs and blankets.
- The Prairiefire entertainment district, 5661 W. 135th St. in Overland Park, Kansas, will host an outdoor street fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday ahead of the final match. Games, face painting, a petting zoo and photo opportunities with Blue the Dog, Sporting KC's mascot, will be available. Tickets are free; registration is required.
- The Johnson County Park and Recreation District will turn its Theatre in the Park, 7710 Renner Road in Shawnee, Kansas, into a free watch party this weekend. There will also be live entertainment, food trucks and vendors, and soccer play spaces. Registration is required.
- Many bars, restaurants and other venues also will hold watch parties for one or both matches.