Trump says Saudi nuclear deal hinges on kingdom normalizing ties with Israel

Franco Ordoñez is a White House Correspondent for NPR's Washington Desk. Before he came to NPR in 2019, Ordoñez covered the White House for McClatchy. He has also written about diplomatic affairs, foreign policy and immigration, and has been a correspondent in Cuba, Colombia, Mexico and Haiti.
On Wild Card, famous guests answer the kinds of questions we often think about but don't talk about. Musician and podcast host Hrishikesh Hirway talks about paying attention to the miracle of being alive.
The Odyssey is a favorite of teachers, but a challenge to keep students engaged. Decades of adaptations have helped students connect with the text; now, Nolan's version is getting students excited again.