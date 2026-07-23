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Trump says Saudi nuclear deal hinges on kingdom normalizing ties with Israel

NPR | By Emily Feng,
Franco Ordoñez
Published July 23, 2026 at 3:18 PM CDT

Washington opens the nuclear door for Saudi Arabia as Trump ties the deal to a broader Middle East realignment.

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All Things Considered
Emily Feng
Emily Feng is NPR's Beijing correspondent.
See stories by Emily Feng
Franco Ordoñez
Franco Ordoñez is a White House Correspondent for NPR's Washington Desk. Before he came to NPR in 2019, Ordoñez covered the White House for McClatchy. He has also written about diplomatic affairs, foreign policy and immigration, and has been a correspondent in Cuba, Colombia, Mexico and Haiti.
See stories by Franco Ordoñez