ICC member nations vote to remove chief prosecutor

Michele Kelemen has been with NPR for two decades, starting as NPR's Moscow bureau chief and now covering the State Department and Washington's diplomatic corps. Her reports can be heard on all NPR News programs, including Morning Edition and All Things Considered.
St. Louis Public Radio hosted one of the first media appearances this year between Rep. Wesley Bell and former Congresswoman Cori Bush. The primary race is a rematch of a race Bush lost last year to Bell.
For the second year in a row, the U.S. has reported a record-breaking number of measles cases. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday said the country has now confirmed 2,318 measles cases -- the highest case count since 1991.