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Trump's replacement tariffs continue to put pressure on U.S. economy

NPR | By Danielle Kurtzleben
Published July 24, 2026 at 3:26 PM CDT

President Trump slapped replacement tariffs on 59 countries and the European Union to replace expiring ones.

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Danielle Kurtzleben
Danielle Kurtzleben is a political correspondent assigned to NPR's Washington Desk. She appears on NPR shows, writes for the web, and is a regular on The NPR Politics Podcast. She is covering the 2020 presidential election, with particular focuses on on economic policy and gender politics.
See stories by Danielle Kurtzleben