Trump's replacement tariffs continue to put pressure on U.S. economy

Danielle Kurtzleben is a political correspondent assigned to NPR's Washington Desk. She appears on NPR shows, writes for the web, and is a regular on The NPR Politics Podcast. She is covering the 2020 presidential election, with particular focuses on on economic policy and gender politics.
St. Louis Public Radio hosted one of the first media appearances this year between Rep. Wesley Bell and former Congresswoman Cori Bush. The primary race is a rematch of a race Bush lost last year to Bell.
For the second year in a row, the U.S. has reported a record-breaking number of measles cases. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday said the country has now confirmed 2,318 measles cases -- the highest case count since 1991.