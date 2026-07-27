96.3 FM in St. Francis is off-air due to technical difficulties. Listeners in northwest Kansas may be able to tune in to KZNK 90.1 FM and can always access HPPR's stream in the web player above or on the HPPR APP.
Pakistan study suggests microbiome may influence preterm birth
Diaa Hadid chiefly covers Pakistan and Afghanistan for NPR News. She is based in NPR's bureau in Islamabad. There, Hadid and her team were awarded a Murrow in 2019 for hard news for their story on why abortion rates in Pakistan are among the highest in the world.