As many are priced out of buying, the renter-owner wealth gap is wider than ever

Jennifer Ludden helps edit energy and environment stories for NPR's National Desk, working with NPR staffers and a team of public radio reporters across the country. They track the shift to clean energy, state and federal policy moves, and how people and communities are coping with the mounting impacts of climate change.
Crews are still battling fires that broke out last week and have devastated nearly 200,000 acres across the country. Now Spain is bracing itself as temperatures are expected to rise again to over 100 degrees Fahrenheit starting on Wednesday.