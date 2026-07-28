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Venezuela faces staggering cost to rebuild after devastating earthquakes
Michele Kelemen has been with NPR for two decades, starting as NPR's Moscow bureau chief and now covering the State Department and Washington's diplomatic corps. Her reports can be heard on all NPR News programs, including Morning Edition and All Things Considered.
Mexico's most prestigious university is facing a cheating crisis after a first-ever online admissions exam produced results so unusual that one analysis suggests nearly half of test-takers may have cheated