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Venezuela faces staggering cost to rebuild after devastating earthquakes

NPR | By Michele Kelemen
Published July 28, 2026 at 3:44 AM CDT

A month after Venezuela's deadly earthquakes, the focus is shifting from rescue to rebuilding -- and the costs are staggering.

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Michele Kelemen
Michele Kelemen has been with NPR for two decades, starting as NPR's Moscow bureau chief and now covering the State Department and Washington's diplomatic corps. Her reports can be heard on all NPR News programs, including Morning Edition and All Things Considered.
See stories by Michele Kelemen