Franco Ordoñez is a White House Correspondent for NPR's Washington Desk. Before he came to NPR in 2019, Ordoñez covered the White House for McClatchy. He has also written about diplomatic affairs, foreign policy and immigration, and has been a correspondent in Cuba, Colombia, Mexico and Haiti.
Minnesota has a new law taking effect Saturday to ban AI apps that allow for "nudification." Elon Musk's AI company is suing to block it, saying it violates free speech, noting that it can be used for satire of prominent people.