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Saturday Sports: FIFA World Cup controversial funding plan; baseball's trade deadline

NPR | By Scott Simon
Published August 1, 2026 at 6:46 AM CDT

NPR's Scott Simon discusses FIFA's controversial funding plan and baseball's trading deadline with sportswriter Michele Steele.

Copyright 2026 NPR
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weekend edition saturday
Scott Simon
Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. He has reported from all fifty states, five continents, and ten wars, from El Salvador to Sarajevo to Afghanistan and Iraq. His books have chronicled character and characters, in war and peace, sports and art, tragedy and comedy.
See stories by Scott Simon