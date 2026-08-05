Unrest mounts in Kashmir as Pakistani security crackdown stokes reform movement

Diaa Hadid has covered South Asia and Afghanistan from NPR's bureau in Mumbai since October 2023. She previously spent 6 years in NPR's Islamabad bureau, where she covered Pakistan and Afghanistan. Her favorite stories are about people and moments that capture the complexity of the places she covers.
European Union nations are downplaying tensions after tens of thousands of people entered Spanish territory from Morocco last week and as right-wing parties try to capitalize on anti-migration sentiment.