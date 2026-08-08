Fresh Air Weekend: Writer Jia Tolentino; Actor Lee Sung Jin

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from the past, as well as new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and it often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

In pursuit of "Instagram face," are we losing the imperfections that make us human?

Plastic surgery is becoming so normalized and undetectable, it's changing our relationship to reality. The New Yorker staff writer Jia Tolentino considers how beauty standards have dovetailed with AI.

I Want Your Sex urges Gen Z to get a little more X-rated

Olivia Wilde plays an artist who initiates a wildly inappropriate sexual relationship with her younger employee. But between the sex scenes, there are thoughtful conversations about age and intimacy.

Lee Sung Jin talks about the breakthrough that led him to BEEF

Set in an upscale country club, Season 2 of BEEF has been nominated for 16 Emmys. Lee spent two decades writing other people's shows before he started telling stories inspired by his own life.

You can listen to the original interviews and reviews here:

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