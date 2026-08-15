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'Wait Wait' for August 15, 2026: The Wait Wait Summer Spectacular!

NPR
Published August 15, 2026 at 11:30 AM CDT
Reneé Rapp performs onstage during iHeartRadio z100's Jingle Ball 2025 Presented By Capital One at Madison Square Garden on December 12, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)
Dimitrios Kambouris
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Getty Images
Reneé Rapp performs onstage during iHeartRadio z100's Jingle Ball 2025 Presented By Capital One at Madison Square Garden on December 12, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

This week, we celebrate our endless summer with some of our favorite guests, including Jason Benetti, Mychal Threets, Lily King, and Renee Rapp!

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