I don't think I had $10 in the bank: Angela Davis remembers Gloria Steinem's allyship

Joel Rose is a correspondent on NPR's National Desk. As the network’s transportation correspondent since 2023, Rose’s reporting focuses on roadway and pedestrian safety, an air travel system under stress and how emerging technologies are changing the ways we get around.
In a massive restructuring under the Trump administration, U.S. Forest Service is closing dozens of research stations but, as NPR's Chiara Eisner reports, it is keeping some facilities open that had been projected to shutter.
The Republican midterm convention in Dallas takes place in the same city that helped give rise to the Bush political dynasty. Still, many policies championed by the conservative presidents are noticeably absent from today's Republican Party.
A United Nations report has found that the world will warm to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels. Climate solutions advocate Ayana Elizabeth Johnson urges a quicker implementation of known strategies - and determination rather than despair.