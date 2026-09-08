Christopher Intagliata is a senior editor at All Things Considered, where he writes news and edits interviews with politicians, musicians, restaurant owners, scientists and many of the other voices heard on the air.
The Trump administration's escalating trade war with one of the U.S.'s closest allies, Canada, is causing economic anxiety in rural border states like Montana, which counts Canada as its main export market.
A new study shows the steep economic cost of 2025's ICE raids in Chicago. Fear kept many immigrants home, draining the area of more than $1.26 billion in lost retail, restaurant, and sales-tax revenue.