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All Things Considered
Vincent Acovino
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Rebecca Rosman
Sacha Pfeiffer
Correspondent, Investigations
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Christopher Intagliata
Christopher Intagliata is a senior editor at All Things Considered, where he writes news and edits interviews with politicians, musicians, restaurant owners, scientists and many of the other voices heard on the air.
See stories by Christopher Intagliata