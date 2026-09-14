Step, stand, stairs

The Trump administration is eliminating all limits on climate-warming pollution from the nation's fossil fuel power plants. Fossil fuel interests hailed the proposal, which likely faces legal challenges from environmental groups.
The Trump admin's drug price deals came with a promise to offer lower prices in Medicaid. But the goalposts keep moving. Instead of all drugs, it's just one or two. And the deadlines for states to voluntarily sign on has been pushed back twice. So what's the status?
One of the country's leading human rights organizations says Israel is dismantling all aspects of Palestinian life at a breakneck rate. The group has extensively documented what it says are the mechanisms Israel has used to "ethnically cleanse" the West Bank of Palestinians.