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Step, stand, stairs

NPR | By Maria Godoy
Published September 14, 2026 at 3:34 PM CDT

When it comes to longevity, lots of research has shown how much you move matters. But a new study finds your pace may also be key -- even if you fall far short of daily step goals.

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All Things Considered
Maria Godoy
Maria Godoy is a senior editor and correspondent with NPR's Science Desk.
See stories by Maria Godoy